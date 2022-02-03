Ford rides accounting gains, high prices to big 2021 profit

FILE - This Oct. 25, 2011 file photo shows a Ford logo on the tailgate of a pick-up truck, and on a Ford dealership sign in Salem, N.H. Ford Motor Co. reversed a loss and rode some big accounting changes to post a $17.94 billion net profit last year, even as it battled computer chip shortages that caused factory slowdowns and vehicle shortages. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
TOM KRISHER
·2 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reversed a loss and rode some big accounting changes to post a $17.94 billion net profit last year, even as it battled computer chip shortages that caused factory slowdowns and vehicle shortages.

U.S. sales for the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker fell 7% for the year over depressed 2020 numbers. But customers paid record prices of nearly $51,000 per vehicle in Ford's most lucrative market, according to Edmunds.com.

Excluding the one-time items such as the $8.2 billion reclassificaton of Ford's investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian, the company made $1.59 per share, falling short of analyst estimates of $1.86, according to FactSet. Revenue rose 7.2% to $136.34 billion. That was short of analyst estimates of $137.61 billion.

The company said it expects full-year pretax profits this year to rise 15% to 25% over 2021 numbers, to a range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Ford is seeing high demand for its products, but its factory output was constrained last year by the semiconductor chip shortage and other supply-chain disruptions.

“It's the supply chains that limit what we could produce, what we could provide,” he told reporters Thursday.

But Lawler warned that Ford faced increased commodity costs for materials such as aluminum, steel, precious metals and resins. Those costs increased $3 billion last year, and Ford sees them rising another $1.5 billion to $2 billion this year.

“That is one of our key headwinds that we're working through," he said. “It's pretty much across the board on all of our commodities.”

Ford’s net income reversed a loss of $1.28 billion last year as it also dealt with a huge restructuring, a costly recall and a decline in the value of its pension fund.

The company's stock fell 4.5% in after-hours trading largely because it missed Wall Street estimates. Before the earnings report, it had fallen 3.6% during Thursday's regular trading hours.

Lawler said the company should be judged on its earnings increase and increased full-year guidance.

“You have to look at the long term and you have to look at the trajectory of the company,” he said.

For the fourth quarter, Ford made $12.28 billion, or 26 cents per share excluding one-time items. That was short of Wall Street estimates of 45 cents per share.

Based on the company's performance, members of the United Auto Workers Union at Ford will get profit-sharing checks this year of $7,377, the company said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Criminals beware: Ocean County sheriff first in NJ to use high-tech crime scene scanner

    Since Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy acquired the camera last month, it is already being used in the prosecution of an attempted strangulation.

  • Ford Earnings and Guidance Weren’t Enough. The Stock Is Falling.

    Ford needed to surprise investors to drive its stock higher after its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its disappointing results and in-line 2022 financial guidance weren't enough.

  • ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi dies in US military raid in Syria

    The raid happened in Syria on Thursday and had been planned for months. U.S. troops suffered no casualties.

  • Ford made $10 billion in 2021, including $2 billion in 4th quarter

    Ford released its earnings for 2021 on Thursday, showing how the automaker's bottom line fared during a year dominated by the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • Ford starts 2022 with its highest EV sales numbers to date

    If the bonkers preorder numbers for both the hybrid Maverick and the EV F-150 Lightning weren't enough of an indication, Ford's Q4 earnings results are plenty proof that the company's electrification efforts are already paying dividends.

  • 3M's (NYSE:MMM) Stable Cash Flows and High Yield make it a Rare Dividend Opportunity

    3M ( NYSE:MMM ) is a US Industrials company that operates in the: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer segments. The company is mature and well known to investors both as a return and a dividend stock. Today, we are goring to revise the company's fundamentals in light of the new full year report, and also look at the company from a dividend investor's perspective.

  • 'Fed up' GM workers in Mexico elect independent union in push for higher pay

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An upstart union supported by international activists won a sweeping victory on Thursday to represent General Motors workers in the central Mexican city of Silao, opening the door to bigger raises that employees long felt were out of reach. The union, SINTTIA, won with 78% of the vote, beating three rivals including Mexico's biggest labor organization that had held the contract at the automaker for 25 years. Worker Jesus Barroso said he chose SINTTIA to push out the past union, which he said did little to help its members.

  • The chip shortage is easing for automakers, but it’s still far from over

    GM says the chip shortage is easing, but it's still far from over.

  • 2 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    When looking at stocks to hold for the long haul, it is important to consider a company's long-term history and ask if it has any competitive advantages that give it staying power. A durable competitive advantage is one that isn't easily duplicated. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, although the company's business includes a total of 12 different regulated exchanges worldwide.

  • Snap shares soar 60% on first profitable quarter

    Whipsawed by Meta's poor results a day earlier, Snap Inc. reported its first quarterly profit as well as top- and bottom-line numbers that beat Street expectations on Thursday. The results turned around a recent stock slide, with shares surging 60% in extended trading.

  • Pinterest beats revenue target on advertising strength, shares surge

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms also saw a decline in daily active users from the previous quarter for the first time, and doled out a disappointing earnings forecast on Wednesday, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition from rivals like TikTok. Like its peers, Pinterest had seen a surge of interest when the pandemic first struck after users took to the digital pinboard to plan DIY projects or "pin" interesting ideas to keep themselves entertained during lockdowns. Now, social media companies are focusing on advertising efforts to sustain revenue growth, with large retailers and small-business owners taking to these platforms to attract online shoppers.

  • A REIT for Your Sweet: This Stock Will Keep on Giving for Years

    Gifting your significant other like royalty with shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) can be a good investment in your personal and financial futures. Essex is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of about 250 apartment communities with about 60,000 units along the West Coast, focused on Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, and metropolitan Seattle. Essex is a Dividend Aristocrat, an exclusive club of S&P 500 stocks that have increased their dividends every year for at least 25 years.

  • Inside South Asia’s Booming, Low-Cost, Language-Specific Streaming Scene

    Go language-specific, go cheap and go hyper-local to reap success appears to be the playbook of a range of streamers operating across South Asia. With countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Afghanistan, South Asia is a vast region populated by 1.9 billion people speaking a welter of languages. It is no […]

  • 'Not typical': FDA takes unusual step in urging Pfizer to seek approval for child vaccine

    In a move that highlights rising concerns about the risks of COVID-19 to young children, Pfizer asked for federal OK for its vaccine for children.

  • Nasdaq selling is broad and heavy but as calm as can be, Arms Index shows

    The selling on the Nasdaq exchange is certainly broad-based and heavy, as the Nasdaq Composite sinks 2.5%, but the Nasdaq Arms Index suggests sellers are fairly cool and collected. The Arms is a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above zero during down markets, as sellers often disproportionately focus on declining stocks. Many believe a rise above 2.000 in the Arms depicts panic-like behavior. For example, when the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.3% on Jan. 25, the Arms rose to 1.760

  • Hiring Brian Flores as Steelers DC would be a perfect move for both sides

    Is now the time for the Steelers to try and bring in Brian Flores?

  • Drones carrying drugs, guns, cash to SC prison stopped after 8-month investigation

    On Sunday, two unrelated groups of people tried to smuggle in contraband using drones at the same time, police said.

  • Ford stock falls after earnings miss estimates on ‘persistent’ supply problems

    Ford Motor Co. stock fell more than 3% late Thursday after the auto maker swung to a quarterly profit but not by as much as Wall Street had hoped, with sales also well below expectations as it faced "persistent supply-chain disruptions."

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.