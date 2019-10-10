Ford SEMA Custom Builds Include Wild and Off-Road-Ready Rangers

From Car and Driver

Ford has released details of several custom vehicles it's bringing to the SEMA show next month.

The ones you see here are based on the Ford Ranger and Transit, but they're only a few of more than 50 vehicles Ford will have on display at the aftermarket show.

The trade show takes place in early November in Las Vegas and is not open to the public.

With the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show just a few weeks away, Ford has started to reveal its ambitious plans for the annual show of the latest in mudflaps, lift kits, diamond-studded wheels, and other tasteful accessories. Here's an early look at four of the more than 50 vehicles that Ford promises will be on display at the annual show in Las Vegas.

RTR Rambler Ford Ranger

Ford's plans for the show include a number of modified Rangers. At first glance the RTR Rambler Ford Ranger looks like it might be the Raptor version of the Ranger, but don’t get too excited, it’s not. Part of the Raptor-like appearance comes from Ford Performance Parts' aftermarket lift kit. New coil springs lift the front wheels two inches, bringing the front end to the same height as the unloaded rear axle and increasing the approach and breakover angles to help the Ranger clear taller obstacles. Larger 33-inch diameter Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mount to RTR Tech 6 wheels to make sure you are able to end up somewhere remote enough to necessitate the bed-mounted tent.

Yakima Ford Ranger

Yakima, the maker of vehicle racks to carry every bit of your sporting life and hobbies, has teamed up with Ford to put together the creatively named Yakima Ford Ranger. Yakima fits a rack to the Ranger's bed that attaches to a JayLow kayak mount and HangOver vertical bike carrier to take all of your lifestyle gear to the river or the trail or wherever this lifted Ranger will get you on its 33-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 tires and Ford Performance off-road suspension. Even if you get stuck, there’s a Warn winch to pull the Ranger out.

Advanced Accessory Concepts Ranger

