Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja aims to be both tow champion and off-road monster

Shelby has a new super truck, and it’s based on the Super Duty. The truck starting life as a Ford F-250 Super Duty isn’t what makes it super, though. No, this Shelby F-250 Super Baja gets its name from being an outright monster off-road.

It’s just one more off-road-focused Ford truck in a fresh sea of others. There’s the standard F-150 Raptor, the incoming Raptor R, a Super Duty Tremor and the Shelby Raptor to choose from. That’s the list if we limit our choices to just the Ford factory and Shelby American — Shelby itself is heavily relying on truck sales these days, even more so than the Mustang. The F-250 Super Baja is the truck for somebody who wants Baja desert-running capabilities and Super Duty towing power — hell of a niche. But hey, the 2021 F-150 Raptor can only tow 8,200 pounds. This Super Duty can haul up to 20,000 pounds, which is no less than what it can do from the factory in this configuration.

That massive tow rating comes thanks to Ford’s PowerStroke 6.7-liter turbo-diesel V8 engine that produces 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. It remains stock and retains the Ford factory warranty. However, the suspension is wholly different from what you’ll find under a regular F-250.

Shelby adds custom front radius arms and dual steering stabilizer, a BDS Suspension lift kit, Fox Racing shocks w/reservoirs in front and back, 18-inch wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires. The body work is modified to suit the Shelby’s appearance druthers, but also to aid in off-road driving. It gets powder coated front and rear steel bumpers, fender flares, additional tow points, steps with rock sliders and lights and a functional ram air hood. The list goes on with a bed-mounted dual-tire rack (for two spares), bed liner, Shelby stripes/badges, tinted windows, more LED lighting throughout the truck and a painted front grille with what might be the tackiest “Ford” logo treatment we’ve ever seen. It looks like the logo was wrapped with a black body wrap, and it does not look good.

The interior adds new leather seat covers, Shelby accents and embroidery, stainless steel gauges, carbon fiber accents all around, Shelby floor mats, metal racing pedals, and a serialized plate on the dash.

There will only be 250 of these Super Baja pickups for the 2021 model year, and they have a starting price of $125,805. That includes the truck itself in the price. You’ll be able to pick one up at select dealers across the country.

