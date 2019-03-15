Ford Shelby GT500 in Grabber Lime Has Saint Patrick's Day Spirit and Then Some

From Car and Driver

The revived Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will be offered in this deliciously obnoxious Grabber Lime exterior color.

Other bold colors will also be offered, including Twister Orange and Red Hot Metallic.

Ford is slowly releasing details on its preeminent pony car ahead of its Fall 2019 on-sale date.

Ford's upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500 needs no additional buzz. It made a splash at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this January and has been a topic of conversation among automotive journalists and car enthusiasts alike for far longer. But, with St. Patrick's Day approaching, the product planners at Ford couldn't help but show off the new mega-Mustang in a bright shade of Grabber Lime.

Ford says this eye-searing green is inspired by a similar color offered on Mustangs in the 1970s.

“It’s lime green on steroids,” said Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials manager, in a press release. “This color traces back to a Mustang heritage color while bringing it forward with more modern, dynamic pigments and bold new energy.”

We certainly agree with Whalen on the bold part. The 700-hp Shelby GT500 will be racing into dealerships this fall and will be offered in a variety of bright colors, including Twister Orange (shown below) and Red Hot Metallic.

Ford has been slowly revealing details about the GT500, and we expect to learn more between now and the car's on-sale date. Earlier this week we reported that the Shelby will come with a governor to rein in the pony car's top speed to 180 mph. In January, the first Shelby GT500 of this latest generation sold at a charity auction benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for $1.1 million, but it's not clear what color paint that first car will sport. Why not Grabber Lime?

