Ford Shoebox Gets The Performance It Deserves

The SN95 chassis is one of ford's most popular versions of their flagship only car, the Mustang. While it didn't exactly compete with F-body examples from the era on the dragstrip or road course stock, they could be made into a fun driving cars with some modification. Now that we have thoroughly pissed off the Mustang enthusiasts, we'll say that these cars have one significant advantage that makes them perfect for a project. These stallions are dirt cheap, which means that you can find examples of slightly used SN95 Mustangs for affordable prices whether you need parts or are building a racer. This particular build is a beautiful example of what you can do with one of these quick crowd-killing machines.

You'll notice that the body of this vintage performance car is not your average classic Mustang or Gran Torino. Instead, this vehicle is from the 1950s, which is something you very rarely see in our era of '60s muscle car fandom. The car started its life as a 1950s Ford Shoebox, which was heralded in its time for being sleek and performance-based in style. However, the actual power output of the engine and the car's ability to use that power was abysmal at best. This dedicated builder came into the picture as he had apparently acquired an SVT Mustang Cobra.

This car would be the perfect fix for the Shoebox's performance problem as the supercharged 4.6-liter V8 engine should be making around 400 horsepower to the rear wheels. That's a ridiculous number for a 1997 Mustang and even more crazy for a '50s cruiser built before the first 300 horsepower car was even made. When all was said and done, this mashup's only issue was quite a lot of wheel poke, which can be fixed with a simple widebody kit or by changing the wheel offset. As hilarious as the process of building this vehicle was, it also takes a lot of skill and perfectly shows just how good the owner is at what he does.

