Ford, SK On finalize U.S. EV battery joint venture

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK On Co along with its subsidiary on Thursday finalized setting up a joint venture for building and operating battery production facilities in the United States.

The JV, BlueOval SK LLC, will establish a battery plant for electric vehicles (EV) in Tennessee and two other facilities in Kentucky, the U.S. automaker said in a regulatory filing.

Both the companies had signed a memorandum of understanding for the JV in May last year. BlueOval SK is expected to produce about 60 gigawatt hours of power annually that could be raised further.

Several battery makers have announced plans to invest in the United States, as part of an industry trend to meet the expected growth for EVs and reduce reliance on production in China and cut the related supply chain risks.

South Korean battery makers have announced investment plans of $5.5 billion this year in U.S. plants.

Ford will contribute up to $6.6 billion in capital to BlueOval SK over a five-year period ending in 2026, the automaker said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Panasonic to build $4B EV battery plant in Kansas

    Panasonic said Wednesday it plans to build the world’s largest EV battery plant, a $4 billion factory in Kansas that will manufacture and supply lithium-ion batteries to EV makers. The factory is slated to be larger than the Gigafactory it operates with Tesla in Sparks, Nevada, which is already one of the largest lithium-ion battery factories in the world. Panasonic said its advanced battery technology will improve EV range and that scaling its operations will lower the cost to produce EVs.

  • South Korea's PM warns of COVID surge as cases hit two-month high

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea have jumped above 40,000 for the first time in two months, with the government warning of a potential five-fold surge in the coming months. "Daily infections could soar to as many as 200,000 between mid-August and late September," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a government COVID response meeting, citing the view of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and experts. South Korea in May ditched most of its pandemic-related restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate, as cases slowed after peaking at more than 600,000 per day in mid-March.

  • S. Korea gets historic rate hike to cool prices

    STORY: South Korea hasn’t escaped the global surge in inflation.Price rises there are running at 24-year highs.Now the country is getting an unprecedented rate hike in response.On Wednesday (July 13) the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by half a percentage point.That’s the biggest increase since it adopted its current policy system in 1999.Governor Rhee Chang-yong said the move wasn’t made lightly:“The Bank of Korea decided to implement monetary policy by raising the base rate by 50 basis points from 1.75% to 2.25%. There was a case of cutting 50 basis points at once before, but this is the first time we’re raising 50 basis points, so I would like to tell you that the decision was made with a heavy sense of responsibility.”The increase keeps the Bank of Korea at the forefront of global monetary tightening.Last month saw the U.S. Federal Reserve raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.Central banks in Canada and New Zealand are among the latest to follow suit.

  • Shanghai sweats over small, but stubborn COVID outbreak already hampering economy

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Anxiety levels rose along with temperatures in Shanghai on Wednesday, as medical workers sweated beneath their hazmat suits while administering compulsory mass testing for COVID-19 in a city that recently emerged from a painful two-month lockdown. China's commercial hub is battling an outbreak that has seen dozens of new infections recorded daily for the past week, and though the numbers are relatively low it has unnerved many among the city's 25 million people, after their ordeal in April and May. Daytime temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius (104F) added to the febrile atmosphere among a population that dreads the psychological and financial impact of another lockdown.

  • Covid was made in US lab, claims aide to top EU diplomat

    China has been promoting claims by an adviser to the European Union's top foreign diplomat that Covid-19 was made in an American laboratory.

  • Senate Democrats Call On Biden To Declare A Public Health Emergency On Abortion

    “You have the power to do more to address this crisis," Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Alex Padilla and more wrote in a letter shared with HuffPost.

  • Detroit cracks Time magazine's 2022 list of World's Greatest Places

    Time magazine's third annual World's Greatest Places list names Detroit as one of 50 great destinations globally.

  • 1 cut with knife, 1 hit in head with air hose in central Fort Worth fight, police say

    A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he tried to stab another man during an argument.

  • Volta: Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the U.S., and EV charging network Volta are partnering up in a deal to place Volta’s chargers in Kroger’s parking lots. The partnership will bring Level 2 and DC Fast chargers to 16 Kroger locations in Atlanta and Indianapolis first, followed by an expansion into Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville, Michigan, and Southern California throughout the year.

  • This Is the Average 60-Something's Credit Card Balance

    You'll often hear that credit card debt is the sort of thing you should make every effort to avoid. The last thing you want is to carry a balance with you into retirement and have it hang over your head at a time when your financial picture has changed. The average 60-something has $7,274 of credit card debt, reports Personal Capital.

  • Panasonic is building the world's largest EV battery factory in Kansas

    Panasonic announced on Wednesday that it's inked a deal with the state of Kansas to build and operate a $4 billion battery cell production facility — the world's largest.

  • Ana de Armas Helped Change ‘Gray Man’ Script: ‘My Character Needed Work’

    De Armas also admitted to being uncomfortable with the label of "action" star despite roles in "No Time to Die" and upcoming "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina."

  • Some Beijing travelers asked to wear COVID monitoring bracelets, sparking outcry

    Some Beijing residents returning from domestic travel were asked by local authorities to wear COVID-19 monitoring bracelets, prompting widespread criticism on Chinese social media by users concerned about excessive government surveillance. According to posts published on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning on microblogging platform Weibo, some Beijing residents returning to the capital were asked by their neighbourhood committees to wear an electronic bracelet throughout the mandatory home quarantine period. Chinese cities require those arriving from parts of China where COVID cases were found to quarantine.

  • Analysis-Chevy's electric Blazer SUV fights to stand out in a crowd

    General Motors Co's electric Chevy Blazer SUV will be vital to the automaker's effort to catch Tesla Inc in the U.S. EV market, but by the time it hits showrooms next year it will be fighting a crowd of vehicles to run second in a segment dominated by Tesla's Model Y. The traffic jam over the next several years in the electric SUV segment could define winners and losers in the U.S. auto market for years to come. The U.S. electric SUV market segment is projected to more than double in size to 2 million vehicles annually by 2026, according to AutoForecast Solutions, which tracks automakers' future production plans.

  • Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

    The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your...

  • Bob Dylan’s New Limited Edition Bourbon by Heaven’s Door Is Now Available for Preorder

    The 10-year-old whiskey is the first release of the new Decades Series.

  • It’s time for the Democrats to usher Biden off the stage | Opinion

    New concerns about Joe Biden’s age and mental and physical health are raising the question: What is the president’s real exit strategy?

  • Blue Jackets' signing of Johnny Gaudreau sends tremors through the NHL | Michael Arace

    Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen sent a tremor through the hockey world when he signed Johnny Gaudreau, the best free agent in the NHL market.

  • What history tells us about devastating Texas droughts

    This week's Think, Texas newsletter features a column by Michael Barnes on historic droughts in our state.

  • Edmunds: The Best Hybrid Pickup Trucks in 2022

    As with other hybrid vehicles, these trucks have a gasoline-powered engine that’s augmented with electric motors and a battery to help improve fuel economy. The experts at Edmunds round up all four hybrid trucks that are on sale today to help you decide which one is the better buy. PowerBoost is the name given to the first-ever F-150 hybrid engine, and rightly so.