Ford Slashes Mach-E Prices Yet Again

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Is Tesla pushing the electric bloated pony to the wall?

For the second time this year, Ford has cut prices for the Mach-E, an all-electric crossover that’s allegedly a Mustang somehow. This seems to be in response to Tesla cutting its prices again, the same as early in 2023. Shoppers who actually want a Mach-E can expect to save between $1,000 to $4,000 on the bloated pony. And you can serve shrimp or hot wings from the frunk for a food poisoning good time.

Check out a Sheriff’s Hellcat Redeye here.

What’s truly interesting about this strategy, which obviously is a play to capture or at least maintain market share, is that Ford loses a substantial sum with each Mach-E sold. Ford keeps losing billions on its electric vehicles, but seems to think it will turn a corner as it transitions the whole company to EVs.

The biggest price reductions are for the Mach-E Premium RWD Standard Range, Premium AWD Standard Range, and GT AWD Extended Range, all reduced $4,000. Both the Select RWD Standard Range and Select AWD Standard Range have been cut by $3,000. For the California Route 1 AWD Extended Range and GT Performance Edition Package, prices have been cut by $1,000. Try to not hyperventilate and go straight to your Ford dealer to take advantage of these amazing deals.

This means for those who want to take the plunge into Ford’s electric future can do so for between $42,995 and $59,995. Stop and think what you would’ve thought of those prices 10 years ago, even just 5 years ago. Yikes.

Back in January, Ford slashed Mach-E prices from $600 to $5,900 to try staying competitive with Tesla. A lot of people looking at the Model Y also consider the fat pony crossover, helping to blow up claims that it’s really hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who are interested in it. While there are probably a few traditional Mustang owners who have also purchased a Mach-E, it’s far more popular with those who love have the shiny new thing to show off to the neighbors.

Images via Ford

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.