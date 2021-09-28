Ford to spend $11.4B on battery and assembly plants
Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. (Sept. 28)
Electric startup Rivian has won the race to put the first electric pickup into customer hands. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Sept. 14. The first Rivian built for a customer was an R1T pickup in Rivian Blue, driven off the production line surrounded by cheering and masked workers at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.
Rivian's R1T is the first electric pickup of the modern era. It drives like nothing else, packs tons of exciting features, and deliveries start this month.
Between now and 2025, dozens of all-electric coupes, sedans, SUVs and hypercars will hit the market. Here are 26 we can't wait to see.
The sound of water rushing over football-sized rocks was the predominant background noise as the 2022 Rivian R1T treaded up the steep, slippery trail. Rivian's unique electric powertrain was making constant traction-management decisions in response to steady pressure on the accelerator pedal because each of its 34-inch 275/65R20 Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires is propelled by its own direct-drive electric motor. The presence of four traction-managed electric motors makes the idea of driver-selectable front, center and rear differential lockers completely unnecessary, too.
The 2022 Rivian R1T has arrived, ushering in the era of the production electric pickup truck. Ford's answer is the F-150 Lightning, which is due to enter production early next year, coming hot on the heels of GM's first entry into the space – the GMC Hummer EV pickup – which is scheduled to come off the line late this fall. GMC's three-motor Hummer has the R1T beat with its estimated 1,000-horsepower output, while Ford's (also three-motor) comes in with a far more modest 563 horses.
According to The Durango Herald, the Bronco Sport was being driven by an inexperienced driver who was visiting from out-of-state. Black Bear Pass & Bridal Veil Rd are now open after closure from vehicle rollover.
While some are fully on board with electrification and hybridization, there are still some petrol holdouts, especially at the rarified and pointy end-of-the-price spectrum like Lamborghini. The push for electrification and hybrid powertrains poses a significant challenge to the carmaker known for creating striking, bespoke containers for some of the most powerful gasoline engines in the world, and there's a small sense of reluctance about it from Lamborghini's top brass. Lamborghini has said it will shift all models to hybrid powertrains by 2024 and already announced one hybrid model, the exceedingly limited run Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and the Countach LPI 800-4.
On September 6, a member of the Maverick Truck Club forum started a thread asking what people planned to tow with their new compact Ford pickups. On the last page, a member who goes by "coolhip33" posted that he or she had ordered a Maverick with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost in front-wheel drive with the 4K Tow package that doubles the pickup's tow rating to 4,000 pounds. The poster then crossed out "FWD" and left a note, "Updated: Just notified we have to buy AWD."
Mopar Insiders took a peek at early order guides for the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic, spotting tweaks to the options list that feel like responses to customer requests. The first thing that's new is the step up to Uconnect 5 for the Electronics Group, on the same 8.4-inch touchscreen found across Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler products. At the moment, that's a $795 extra that can only be had on the Warlock, and requires the $795 Electronics Group.
Days after it announced plans to go public, Polestar shed light on how it will expand its range during the 2020s. Executives might have decided that Polestar 3.5 has less of a ring to it than Polestar 4. "Like with the 2, we don't want to make the Polestar brand a brand that is not accessible for a big, big part of the population, so for that reason we have a second SUV in the pipeline," explained company boss Thomas Ingenlath in an interview with Auto Express.
GTO Engineering's 250 SWB Revival has Ferrari underpinnings and will cost you $14 million less than the real thing. A steal.
We got up close and personal with an early F-150 Lightning pickup. See how it's similar - yet different - to other Ford trucks.
Ford just announced it’s going to dump boatloads of money into Tennessee and Kentucky to create a couple of mega sites for electric vehicle production. In clearer terms, Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in a couple of massive projects in these states, all with EV production in mind. Ford says it will be a vertically integrated system and feature numerous sustainability solutions and use renewable resources.
Volvo won't offer leather in its electric cars starting with the C40 Recharge, but it has a new material in the works to replace it.