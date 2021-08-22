Ford Street Truck Is An Absolute Beast

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Is this the perfect F-100?

Street trucks are incredibly cool machines, their low slung appearance combined with big horsepower numbers, sturdy engines, and beautifully designed beds make them some of the most recognizable vehicles on the road. This truck is the perfect example of such, this beautiful blue monster is a high-horsepower beast with an unexpected engine.

Check out a 1956 F-100 here.

After having been built by Grant Peterson from Classic Truck Magazine the truck went on to inspire countless other classic truck enthusiasts including the current owner. While the outside looks like a 1968 Ford F-100, under the hood is all Mustang.

While the Ford 5.0-liter V8 engine has become a popular choice for classic Ford engine swaps, this thing is sporting a 4.6-liter 3-valve motor. This decision was made to promote the Ford Performance crate engine program. At the crankshaft, the engine is pushing 380 horsepower with 340 horsepower being transferred to the wheels. The lower horsepower numbers are made up for with the truck’s sleek 3,800 lbs curb weight.

While this beast has the appearance of a truck it has virtually no utility. As the owner puts it “I have a gigantic two-door coupe, with no storage whatsoever” this was stated about the wooden truck bed which, while it is beautiful, is far too nice to store anything in there.

This clean truck has an incredible presence and has the performance to match, this pro-touring monster sounds amazing as well. Revving up to 6500RPM, this engine makes a deep throaty growl that can be heard from miles away. That sound matches the exterior perfectly. This is an incredibly cool build and we hope to see it again soon in the future.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.