Ford Temporarily Shuts Down Avon Lake Plant

AVON LAKE, OH — Ford is temporarily stopping work at its Avon Lake plant, leaving more than 1,700 employees out of work for at least a week.

The plant was closed Friday due to the Canadian trucker blockade, Fox 8 reported. But the plant will remain closed through the coming week due to a global semiconductor shortage.

The Avon Lake plant and a facility in Kansas City will both be temporarily closed due to the shortage, Ford said in a statement. Other plants may see reduced workload and fewer shifts for workers, the company added.

Traffic on the Ambassador Bridge has been blocked by Canadian protesters since Monday evening. The truckers' protests began in defiance to a new Canadian government COVID-19 restriction, which requires that all truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border must be vaccinated against COVID-19.



