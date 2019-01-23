Ford Touts Growth in North America, Downplays Losses in China & Europe in Q4 Earnings Call

By CCN.com: Ford gave its fourth-quarter earnings call this afternoon. Despite a serious decline in interest in China and Europe, the company posted a 1% improvement over last year’s Q4 revenues as a whole, and a 2% gain for the whole year. The earnings call was launched as the markets closed with F seeing a nearly 2% drop in share price.

CEO Jim Hackett said:

In 2018, our F series outsold the nearest competitor by the widest margin ever.

This corresponds to a mention in the presentation of more than 1 million F-Series pickups sold. Ford says this is the largest lead they’ve had on competitors ever. Importantly, Ford is working on a zero-emissions version of the popular F-150 pickup truck. This is part of a trend among traditional car manufacturers to begin the process of eating Tesla’s lunch. Superior manufacturing processes as well as a much wider network of dealerships give Ford and other major automakers a big advantage.

