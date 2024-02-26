Ford, Toyota, Hondas among 2.3 million vehicles recalled. See if your car is included

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls last week for more than 1.7 million Toyota and Honda vehicles over airbag issues, according to a release.

The Toyota and Honda recalls were just one of a multitude of recalls including 150,000 Ford vehicles for seat beal and rear axle issues.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? Owners can check NHTSA's database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Toyota and Honda airbag recall of 1.75 million vehicles

Aisin World Corp. of America filed a report with NHTSA about 1,750,015 airbags previously recalled by Toyota and Honda because the airbags may not deploy as designed or could deploy unintentionally during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Vehicle owners should contact the respective manufacturers' recalls for remedy information. The companies' customer service numbers are 1-800-331-4331 (Toyota) and 1-888-234-2138 (Honda).

The vehicles recalled are:

2020, 2022 Acura MDX

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Fit

2020-2021 Acura TLX

2020-2021 Honda CR-V and CR-V Hybrid

2020-2021 Honda Passport

2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline

2020-2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

2020-2022 Acura RDX

2020-2022 Honda Pilot

2020-2022 Honda Accord

2020-2022 Honda Civic

2020-2022 Honda HR-V

2020-2022 Honda Odyssey

2021-2022 Honda Civic hatchback

2021 Honda Civic Type R, Insight

2020-2021 Toyota Avalon or Avalon Hybrid

2020-2022 Toyota Camry or Camry Hybrid

2020-2021 Toyota Corolla

2020-2021 Toyota RAV4 or RAV4 Hybrid

2021 Lexus ES250

2020-2022 Lexus ES300H

2020-2021 Lexus ES350

2020-2021 Lexus RX350

2020-2021 Toyota Highlander or Highlander Hybrid

2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz recalls vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 31,848 vehicles because of an 80-amp fuse that may fail. The fuse failure can cause a sudden loss of drive power or a loss of critical safety functions such as the restraint systems or instrument cluster, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the main fuse boxes, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 16, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Mercedes-Benz is also recalling 105,071 vehicles for a transmission control unit issue that is causing vehicles' engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will update the transmission control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 16, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz is recalling 466 of its 2024 GLE350, GLE450, AMG GLE53 SUVs, and AMG GLE53 Coupes because the accelerator pedal module bracket may have been improperly welded, which can result in the bracket breaking or detaching. Should it detach, the accelerator pedal might shift and potentially remain in the applied position, and prevent kickdown or impair the application of the brake pedal, all increasing the risk of a crash or injury, Mercedes-Benz told NHTSA in a report.

The vehicles recalled for the fuse are:

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63E S

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL43

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL63

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz C300

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE300

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE450

2024 Mercedes-Benz E350

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE350

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE500

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS450

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300

2023 Mercedes-Benz S500

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz S580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz S580E

2023-2024 Mercedes-Maybach S580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Maybach S680

The vehicles recalled for the transmission issue are:

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

The vehicles recalled for the pedal issue:

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

Volkswagen recalling vehicles for fuel tank issues

Volkswagen is recalling 261,257 vehicles for a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source, which increases the risk of a fire. With a suction jet pump seal inside the fuel tank, fuel may flow into the evaporative emissions system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister.

Dealers will replace the suction pump, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 12, 2024. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Volkswagen's numbers for this recall are VW: 20UF/Audi: 20YF. Vehicles that were previously recalled under 16V-647 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Recalled vehicles are:

2015-2020 Audi A3 Sedan

2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet

2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2018 Golf SportWagen GP

2018-2019 Golf SportWagen A7

2015-2017 Golf SportWagen

2015-2020 Golf GTI

2015-2020 Golf A7

BMW recalls vehicles over brake issues

BMW is recalling 79,670 vehicles because of an integrated brake system malfunction.

A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle. Additionally, malfunctioning ABS and/or DSC systems can cause a loss of vehicle control. Either of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the integrated brake system, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 5, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or Rolls Royce customer service at 1-877-877-3735.

2024 BMW 530I

2023-2024 BMW 740I

2024 BMW 750E

2023-2024 BMW 760I

2024 BMW i5

2023-2024 BMW i7

2023-2024 BMW i7 M70

2023 BMW X1

2024 BMW X5

2024 BMW X6

2023-2024 BMW X7

2023-2024 BMW XM

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

Ford recalls vehicles over seat belt issues

Ford recalled 77,574 vehicles over seat belts failing to retract or extend, which could cause the belt to fail to restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt retractors, as necessary. Additionally, dealers will install an HVAC drain tube elbow if it is missing. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed on March 4, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, anticipated second half of 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S06.

The vehicles impacted by the recall are:

2018-2020 Ford Expedition

2018-2020 Lincoln Navigator

