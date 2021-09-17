Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

Aditi Shah
·4 min read

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China.

The economy had been liberalised in 1991, the government was welcoming investors, and the middle class was expected to fuel a consumption frenzy. Rising disposable income would help foreign carmakers to a market share of as much as 10%, forecasters said.

It never happened.

Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country.

Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

Instead, sales have stagnated at about 3 million cars. The growth rate has slowed to 3.6% in the last decade versus 12% a decade earlier.

Ford's retreat marks the end of an Indian dream for U.S. carmakers. It also follows its exit from Brazil announced in January https://reut.rs/39fUnrq, reflecting an industry pivot from emerging markets to what is now widely seen as make-or-break investment in electric vehicles.

Analysts and executives said foreigners badly misjudged India's potential and underestimated the complexities of operating in a vast country that rewards domestic procurement.

Many failed to adapt to a preference for small, cheap, fuel-efficient cars that could bump over uneven roads without needing expensive repairs. In India, 95% of cars are priced below $20,000.

Lower tax on small cars also made it harder for makers of larger cars for Western markets to compete with small-car specialists such as Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp - controlling shareholder of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker by sales.

Of foreign carmakers that invested alone in India over the past 25 years, analysts said only South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co stands out as a success, mainly due to its wide portfolio of small cars and a grasp of what Indian buyers want.

"Companies invested on the fallacy that India would have great potential and the purchasing power of buyers would go up, but the government failed to create that kind of environment and infrastructure," said Ravi Bhatia, president for India at JATO Dynamics, a provider of market data for the auto industry.

EARLY MISSTEP

Some of Ford's missteps can be traced to when it drove into India in the mid-1990s alongside Hyundai. Whereas Hyundai entered with the small, affordable "Santro", Ford offered the "Escort" saloon, first launched in Europe in the 1960s.

The Escort's price shocked Indians used to Maruti Suzuki's more affordable prices, said former Ford India executive Vinay Piparsania.

Ford's narrow product range also made it hard to capitalise on the appeal won by its best-selling EcoSport and Endeavour sport utility vehicles (SUVs), said analyst Ammar Master at LMC.

The carmaker said it had considered bringing more models to India but determined it could not do so profitably.

"The struggle for many global brands has always been meeting India's price point because they brought global products that were developed for mature markets at a high-cost structure," said Master.

A peculiarity of the Indian market came in mid-2000 with a lower tax rate for cars measuring less than 4 metres (13.12 ft) in length. That left Ford and rivals building India-specific sub-4 metre saloons for which sales ultimately disappointed.

"U.S. manufacturers with large truck DNAs struggled to create a good and profitable small vehicle. Nobody got the product quite right and losses piled up," said JATO's Bhatia.

RISE AND FALL

Ford had excess capacity at its first India plant when it invested $1 billion on a second in 2015. It had planned to make India an export base and raise its share of a market projected to hit 7 million cars a year by 2020 and 9 million by 2025.

But the sales never followed and overall market growth stalled. Ford now utilises only about 20% of its combined annual capacity of 440,000 cars.

To use its excess capacity, Ford planned to build compact cars in India for emerging markets but shelved plans https://reut.rs/3tMSnAs in 2016 amid a global consumer preference shift to SUVs.

It changed its cost structure https://reut.rs/3hFDY4c in 2018 and the following year started work on a joint venture https://reut.rs/3zoxBsk with local peer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd designed to reduce costs. Three years later, in December, the partners abandoned the idea https://reut.rs/3tOcGxw.

After sinking $2.5 billion in India since entry and burning another $2 billion over the past decade alone, Ford decided not to invest more.

"To continue investing ... we needed to show a path for a reasonable return on investment," Ford India head Anurag Mehrotra told reporters last week.

"Unfortunately, we are not able to do that."

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Clinton Campaign Lawyer Indicted for Allegedly Lying to FBI While Pushing Trump-Russia Connection

    The Justice Department says Michael Sussmann came to the FBI seemingly as a concerned citizen and not on behalf of a client — and then billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting

  • Timelapse Captures Storms Rolling Into State College, Pennsylvania

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 15, as storms brought heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Timelapse footage taken in College Station by Denys Khrulov shows clouds and rain moving through the area on Wednesday afternoon.The NWS said rainfall totals of up to three inches and isolated flash flooding was possible across the region. Credit: Denys Khrulov via Storyful

  • IMF Chief Under Pressure, ECB Target, China Growth: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:Kristalina Georgieva risks seeing her authority as head of the International Monetary Fund undermined just weeks before an annual meeting of global finance chiefs, after being accused of influencing a report in China’s favor when she worked at the World BankThe European

  • Green Push Leaves U.K. Energy Supply at the Mercy of Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s wind-power drive has dramatically cut carbon emissions, but it’s also created a vulnerability that’s been brutally exposed.Calm weather over the past two weeks has cut output from the country’s 11,000 turbines, which account for more than 20% of electricity generation. Coupled with a Europe-wide gas shortage, the crunch has forced some companies to halt operations, which could hold back the economy if they become more widespread.The disastrous combination is another hea

  • Ford’s Lightning pickup could make electric vehicles popular with all consumers, not just the green ones

    When President Joe Biden took Ford’s (F) electric F-150 Lightning pickup for a test drive in Dearborn, Mich., in May, the event was more than a White House photo op. It marked a new phase in an accelerating shift from gas-powered cars and trucks to electric vehicles, or EVs. In recent months, global auto manufacturers have released plans to electrify their vehicle fleets by 2030 or 2035, setting up a race to see who can most quickly shift entirely away from producing vehicles powered by gasoline.

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • COVID-19 infections 'rivaling' what happened in winter 2020: Doctor

    Dr. Jabraan Pasha, internal medicine physician at University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Tulsa, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade sideways after mixed economic data

    Stock futures opened little changed Thursday evening after a mixed session earlier, with investors digesting a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy.

  • PBOC Injects $14 Billion as Evergrande Debt Woes Roil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China boosted its injection of short-term cash into the financial system in a sign the authorities are seeking to soothe market nerves frayed by concern over quarter-end funding needs and China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.The People’s Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis via seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month the authorities added more than 10 billion

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • A Nigerian oil palm startup raised $4 million to build a “smart” factory

    In most cases, the Nigerian farmer cracks palm nuts with large stones, an inefficient process that makes eventual finished goods more expensive. Nigeria-based startup Releaf intends to solve this problem by processing produce from farmers, and also delivering the oil to food manufacturers.

  • It’s Confirmed, the Lucid Air Gets 520 Miles on a Charge

    The Air Dream Edition Range—aided by an extra large, 113-kWh battery—bests all competitors by over 100 miles or more.

  • V6 Chevy Nova Shows You Can Be Cool Without Big Displacement

    This Nova can be your next project car, swap candidate, or weekend driver!

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • If you’ve bought chicken in the last 10 years, you may be eligible for payment

    You may have been overcharged for chicken.

  • Michigan Man Restores 1970 Chevy Chevelle To Honor His Older Brother’s Memory

    Steve Simon restored to this Chevelle as a tribute to his late brother.

  • GM Gets a Jolt From Bolt. What’s at Stake With the EV Recall.

    The auto maker extended a shutdown at an assembly plant that produced the EVs after warning owners that they should park at least 50 feet from other cars inside parking garages.

  • Vietnam’s Covid outbreak is pushing manufacturing back into China

    Extensive factory closures have sharply cut Vietnam's manufacturing output, prompting some businesses to move production back to China despite higher tariff and labor costs.

  • Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts growth target

    Ryanair lifted its five-year passenger forecast on Thursday, saying the delivery of an existing Boeing order and increased use of older aircraft would allow it to grow faster without the need for an additional large plane deal. Shares of the airline jumped 7% on Thursday after it raised its passenger growth forecast. The Irish airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, will keep talking to the planemaker, O'Leary said in an interview, adding that relations between the two remain "very good".