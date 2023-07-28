Ford Warns of Slower-Than-Expected EV Adoption as Its Electric Unit Loses $1.8 Billion

Bill Pugliano - Getty Images

Ford is warning investors that the transition to electric vehicles will take longer than expected. After a frenzy of initial orders for products like the Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, demand seems to be softening, forcing Ford to cut Lightning prices. As a result, the company is pushing back its EV plans.

Ford initially planned to produce EVs at a rate of 600,000 per year by the end of 2023. The company is pushing that milestone back to 2024. Its longer-term goal is to make 2 million per year. Ford was planning to achieve that in 2026, but, per CNBC, now says it isn't sure when it'll reach that production rate. CEO Jim Farley put a positive spin on the news in the company's quarterly earnings release.

“The near-term pace of EV adoption will be a little slower than expected, which is going to benefit early movers like Ford,” Farley said. He noted that the high volume of early Ford EVs will help capture electric buyers, who tend to be loyal.

The numbers tell a less rosy version of the story. The "model e" business unit—Ford's division that oversees the EV business—lost $1.8 billion last quarter. Ford expects it to lose around $4.5 billion this year. That's an eye-watering sum, but the company can afford it and maintain profitability. Last year, Ford posted $10.4 billion of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT, a method that excludes one-time charges, interest, and taxes), in a year where it invested a lot into EVs.

Despite the slower-than-expected EV sales, the company is raising its outlook for its earnings this year. The company says it's continuing on its path to make its EV business profitable. With demand slowing, that per-unit profit margin can't come soon enough.

You Might Also Like