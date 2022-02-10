Fordham University names first woman as president





Tania Tetlow has been named the first woman and layperson to be president of Fordham University in New York City.

In a statement on Thursday, Fordham's Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Daleo said that Tetlow was unanimously elected to become's the university next president.

Tetlow, who was previously the president of Loyola University New Orleans, another Jesuit institution, also served as a vice president for Tulane University for three years.

"This is a historic and exciting moment for Fordham. As a university that seeks to transform its students' lives, we are preparing to be transformed by bold new leadership - leadership that will build upon Father McShane's legacy of academic achievement and institutional growth," Daleo wrote in a statement.

"I know you all join me in giving Tania Tetlow a warm welcome to Fordham. We look forward to working with her in the years to come in furthering Fordham's distinctly Jesuit mission in the greatest city of the world."

Tetlow, a mother of two, said at a news conference that it is important to lay the foundation and preserve the history of the Jesuit-based institution, according to the Associated Press.

Tetlow also said her main goal is to diversify the student body at the school "at a moment when 18-year-olds in the Northeast are fading in numbers."

Tetlow is replacing Fordham's current president, Rev. Joseph McShane, who is stepping down from his position after serving for two decades, the AP reported.

"We are so grateful for President Tetlow's dedicated leadership, and are thrilled for her and her new colleagues at Fordham University," Loyola's board of trustees chair Steve Landry said in a statement. "We wish her great success as she moves on to this prestigious position at a fellow Jesuit university."

Tetlow is set to begin at Fordham on July 1.