Ford's electric F-150 can run you anywhere from $40,000 to $90,000 — see the differences between the basic Lightning Pro and the fancy Lariat

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat and Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

We got up close and personal with the new, all-electric F-150 Lightning.

The truck starts at around $40,000 for the Pro model, but pricier trucks can stretch past $90,000.

Here are the biggest similarities and differences between the cheapest Pro model and the fancier Lariat truck.

Ford's electric F-150 is here at last. The Lightning is shipping to customers now with a starting price of $39,974 before any options and fees.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Choose a more expensive trim level and some fancy add-ons, and you could be staring down a price tag of nearly $100,000.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

But what separates the most basic F-150 Lightning Pro from its upscale counterparts? We got up close and personal with the Lightning to find out.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

Here are the biggest differences — and similarities — between the relatively inexpensive Lightning Pro and the pricier Lariat, which has a starting price of around $68,000.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

For full transparency, the models shown here have larger batteries and some extra options, so they don't represent the base configurations. The Lightning Pro we tested cost $56,000, while the Lariats we drove cost around $81,000.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The Pro and Lariat may look quite similar to the untrained eye, but there are a few key exterior differences.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Lariat gets a more intricate grille with a diamond pattern, while the Pro's front end is more basic.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Pro’s bumpers are black, while the Lariat’s are painted the same color as its body.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

Pro trucks also don't get the sleek LED light bars that span the width of other models in front and back.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Pro gets 18-inch wheels, while the Lariat comes standard with 20-inch wheels.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

Out back, the Lariat has a powered tailgate with a built-in step, ruler, and spots to clamp down materials.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Pro's tailgate opens manually, and the more feature-packed tailgate is available as an option.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

It makes sense that the Pro is more basic overall, since it’s meant for contractors and other businesses.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

Unsurprisingly, the Lariat has the more luxurious interior, filled with nicer materials, extra features, and more technology.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Lariat has a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel and plush leather seats. Front seats are heated and ventilated.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

As an option, Lariats offer a giant moonroof that makes the already spacious cabin feel even bigger.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

In the Lariat, you get a fold-out work surface that's perfect for a laptop or some paperwork.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Lariats come with a large, 15.5-inch touchscreen that controls the radio, climate controls, navigation, drive modes, and other features. The manual volume knob built in is a nice touch.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Everything is more bare-bones and less focused on comfort in the Pro, but it still feels well-built.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The Pro has vinyl seats, a plastic steering wheel, and no carpeting.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

Pros have a sizable touchscreen as well, measuring in at 12 inches. It can do most of what the larger display can, but Pros get more physical buttons.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

Extra tech features included in the Lariat include adaptive cruise control, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera, and an upgraded sound system. Blue Cruise, Ford's hands-free highway-driving feature, is an option on Lariats but isn't available on the Pro.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The trucks have a lot in common, too. They have the same basic layout and storage cubbies.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

Both have the same 12-inch display that replaces a conventional gauge cluster.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The screen shows the truck's battery level, range, speed, and turn-by-turn directions when navigation is switched on.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Some of the F-150 Lightning's biggest selling points come on both trucks.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Every Lightning has a capacious front trunk that comes in handy for cargo you don't want exposed in the bed or taking up cabin space.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

All models come with Pro Power Onboard, which enables owners to use the Lightning as a giant battery bank. Here a Pro model is powering a water pump.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

They all have several outlets scattered throughout the frunk, cab, and bed, but the Pro comes with a less powerful system.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Both offer dual motors, all-wheel drive, and a generous 775 pound-feet of torque. Both promise 230 miles of range, or over 300 with a larger battery. (Though the larger battery is only available to fleet customers in the Pro.)

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

After spending time in both trucks, I'm convinced that the wallet-friendly Pro could suffice for a lot of people on a budget — not just contractors and fleets. But the Lariat is far and away the more comfortable and technologically advanced model.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

And whichever truck you choose, you're in for a long wait. Ford is working through around 200,000 reservations for its debut electric truck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

