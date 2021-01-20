Peter Thiel bought this Miami compound on an exclusive manmade island for $18 million - see inside

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel bought a Miami property through an LLC in September.

It was sold by former president and CEO of Ford Motor Company Jacques Nasser.

The compound on Biscayne Bay's Venetian Islands comprises 2 homes that span a combined 10,041 square feet.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel bought an $18 million Miami property in September, Becky Peterson at Insider reported.

Public records show that Thiel bought the property from the former chief executive of Ford Motor Company, Jacques Nasser, through an LLC called Atlantic View Holdings.

Read more: Peter Thiel bought an $18 million island estate in Miami that was once featured on MTV's 'The Real World'

The waterfront property comprises two homes that span a combined 10,041 square feet, as well as two outdoor swimming pools and a private boat dock, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

It sits on the manmade Venetian Islands in Biscayne Bay. The 72-year-old Nasser, who was Ford's CEO from 1999 to 2001, bought both homes in 2005 for $5 million, per Mansion Global. Before it was acquired by Nasser, the house was the site of the 1996 season of MTV's "The Real World: Miami."

Thiel, who was a co-founder of PayPal and Palantir and sits on the board of Facebook, bought the property for slightly less than the original $19.9 million listing price from July.

Take a look at the sprawling waterfront compound.

The 72-year-old former chief executive for Ford Motor Company sold his Miami compound for $18 million, according to public records.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

The sale, which closed in late September, was the most expensive transaction on Miami's Venetian Islands — a chain of artificial islands in Biscayne Bay — at the time, per Mansion Global.

The compound was listed for $19.9 million.

The Venetian Islands - which straddle the cities of Miami and Miami Beach - is made up of six exclusive manmade islands: Biscayne Island, San Marco Island, San Marino Island, Di Lido Island, Rivo Alto Island, and Belle Isle.

Story continues

The Venetian Islands. Getty Images

Nasser's former compound sits on Rivo Alto Island.

Jacques Nasser bought the home in 2005 for $5 million, four years after he retired from Ford, per Mansion Global.

Nasser in Germany in 2001. Frederic Pitchal/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

He served as the CEO of Ford Motor Company from 1999 to 2001.

The Venetian Islands property has parking space for four cars.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

The two homes span a combined 10,041 square feet of living space.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

The listing photos show two spacious and airy living areas.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

One of the kitchens appears to be outfitted in white marble.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

The other is decked out with wood paneling.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

One of the bedrooms features a wall of glass with views of the water.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

Like many Miami homes, Nasser's former compound has plenty of outdoor living space as well.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

Two outdoor swimming pools overlook the bay.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

The home's listing agent, Dora Puig, declined to comment on the identity of the buyer who snapped up the property that Nasser owned for 15 years. Public records seen by Insider revealed Thiel as the buyer.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

Source: Luxe Living Realty

The compound's $18 million price tag is not unusual in the ritzy Venetian Islands.

Peter Thiel's Miami property. Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty

On the same island, a six-bedroom estate is listed for $23 million. And on nearby San Marco Island, a 15,000-square-foot waterfront mansion was asking $34 million.

Keith Rabois, Thiel's colleague at the Founders Fund venture capital firm, bought a $29 million mansion on the island in December, just a 20 minute walk from Thiel's property.

Keith Rabois is a venture capitalist who made early investments in companies like DoorDash and Airbnb. TechCrunch Disrupt, Photo by Max Whittaker

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider