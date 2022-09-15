Ford's new Mustang has crisp looks and a feature that lets you rev the engine from outside the car
Ford unveiled the new version of its iconic Mustang on Wednesday.
The seventh-generation Mustang goes on sale next summer as a 2024 model.
It'll offer a big V8 engine, an optional manual transmission, and newly sculpted looks.
Ford may be pushing hard into electric vehicles, but that doesn't mean it's giving up on its iconic gas-powered models.
On Wednesday, the Blue Oval unveiled the seventh-generation Mustang.
The new Mustang adheres to the same basic design language as it has for nearly 60 years.
But Ford gave the next-generation model more modern, chiseled looks.
That includes slimmer LED headlights …
… and sharp, angled tail lights to match.
The 2024 Mustang will be available with two updated engine options.
There's a beefy 5.0 liter V8 that Ford says is the most powerful of its kind ever offered in the Mustang.
It's offered with the option of a six-speed manual transmission, a dying breed these days.
Buyers without as much of a need for speed can opt for the 2.3-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder.
Each has its own distinct look, with the more powerful Mustang GT delivering bigger air intakes and a hood vent.
Drivers can choose between several drive modes for different conditions and moods: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, and Track.
Other new additions include a "Remote Rev" feature, which lets owners rev their engine using a button on the key fob.
That way, owners can annoy the neighbors from the comfort of their own home.
Ford is also introducing an "Electronic Drift Brake," meant for owners to practice their drifting. It's available with the optional Performance Pack. It's styled to look like a traditional hand brake.
Like previous generations, the new Mustang will be available as a convertible.
Inside, owners get a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster that Ford says can be customized to display different animations.
As an option, buyers can get a 13.2-inch main touchscreen that's angled toward the driver.
Like the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s electric SUV, the new Mustang will be able to receive software updates over the internet.
A new flat-bottomed steering wheel helps the driver get seated more comfortably, Ford says.
With the Performance Pack, buyers can get sportier seats.
The new Mustang hits dealerships next summer.
