Ford's "Mustang-Inspired" Mach E Electric SUV Steps Out in Prototype Form

These spy photos give us our first look at the upcoming Ford Mach E electric crossover in the flesh.

While we can't see much through the heavy camouflage, we can see glimpses at the Mustang-inspired front end.

The Mach E will debut sometime in 2020, likely as a 2021 model.

Ford has talked about the idea of a Mustang-inspired electric SUV for a while now, and the company even issued a vague teaser photo of its rear end, but we haven't actually seen the thing in real life—until now. New spy photos show a prototype of the new all-electric Mach E crossover testing in Michigan, and they reveal some new tidbits about the car despite the heavy amount of camouflage.

The tell-tale sign that this is indeed the Mach E is the outline of the front grille that we can see through the mesh. The leading edge of the hood has a Mustang-like curvature, and the grille opening looks to be similar to the pony car's. Bulky add-ons to the rear of the car obscure the roofline entirely, but we expect the Mach E to have a sharply raked rear glass reminiscent of many of today's crossover "coupe" models.

An earlier teaser also revealed that it would have three-bar vertical taillights similar to the Mustang's. The Mach E's overall stance is relatively low and wide for a crossover; it's hard to judge overall size at this point, however.



Riding on a new dedicated EV platform, the Mach E will supposedly prioritize performance, which will likely mean an electric motor at each axle producing at least 300 combined horsepower. To achieve its claim of offering 300 miles of driving range on a single charge, Ford will have to offer a large battery pack that could be near 100.0-kWh in size.

Ford claims that this new model will be relatively affordable, so we expect a starting price of around $40,000 when it arrives sometime next year.

