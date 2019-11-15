Ford's Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV revealed in leaked photos, prices and configurations

Ford is officially debuting its fully electric crossover SUV on Saturday, November 17 – but we got a look at the new Mach-E (which was just officially named yesterday) a couple of days early. The leak comes from Ford's own website, as screenshotted for posterity by Jalopnick, and includes photos of most angles of the car, including the interior, as well as pricing and configuration details for the model variants available at launch.

The Mach-E will start at $43,895 U.S., before any state or tax incentives are applied (and that turns into $36,395 once you apply the maximum $7,5000 Federal tax credit). The 'Select' trim Mach-E as configured at that price gets you 230 EPA-rated miles of range, either AWD or RWD (which presumably alters the price) and a 0-60MPH time in the mid 5-second range.

[gallery ids="1912448,1912446,1912445,1912438,1912437"]

Next up is the 'Premium' trim at starting at $50,600, again offering an AWD or RWD option, with 300 miles of estimated EPA-rated range, and that same mid 5-second 0-60MPH time. The 'California Route 1' model above that comes in only AWD, has that longer 300 miles of EPA range, and promises a mid 6-second 0-60MPH time. It's a bit slower off the jump, but it's "named for its cruise-worthy engineering," so presumably it's got a more luxe interior for long-distance highway scenic drives.

Next up is a $59,900 'First Edition,' which will be in limited availability and only at launch for the first batch of customers to reserve. It's got AWD, a range of around 270 miles, a mid 5-second 0-60MPH time and exclusive exterior color options, special scuff plates, brushed aluminum pedals and red brake callipers, as well as contrast-coloured interior stitching. There's a GT edition at the top end, with an MSRP starting at $60,500, that will manage to get a 0-60MPH time in the mid 3-second range, so that's clearly the peak performance options for thrill-seekers. Estimated EPA range on that one is around 230 miles.

[gallery ids="1912449,1912442,1912440,1912439,1912444,1912443"]

In terms of looks, the Mustang Mach-E's design won't be a surprise to anyone who's seen the camouflaged spy shots, or the teaser peeks officially released by Ford. It's definitely got Mustang vibes, and looks a bit like a Mustang that has been lifted up with paneling extended down towards the road. It looks like a panorama roof is an option, and that hatchback will probably please a lot of small SUV fans. There's also something funky going on with the door handles – the front ones appear very small and near the base of the door windows, while I'm not sure how exactly it works on the rear passenger doors based on these photos.

There's also a panoramic sunroof at least as an option, and you can see the interior looks pretty blatantly Tesla -inspired, with a large vertical touchscreen taking up most of the center of the dash – albeit with something that looks like a large physical dial right at the base, instead of going for fully touch-only input. A second digital display appears to replace the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Ford has since taken this down, since it's hosting a splashy event on Saturday with Idris Elba in LA for the full official reveal. TechCrunch will be on site to bring you more photos and details around availability, customization options and more on the day.