Ford's shuttered unit argo lays off 78 employees in Austin -govt notice

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Argo AI, the now shut self-driving technology unit of Ford and Volkswagen, will lay off 78 employees in Austin on Tuesday, according to a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Pittsburg-based Argo AI earlier this year commenced driverless operations in Austin and Miami.

Ford said last week it will wind down Argo, saying creating self-driving "robotaxis" will be "harder than putting a man on the moon."

Ford and Volkswagen said some Argo personnel will be offered positions with the automakers.

Argo referred questions to Ford and Volkswagen.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joe White; Editing by Chris Reese)