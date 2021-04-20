Fore a good cause: Golf tournament raises money for anonymous tip line, Secret Witness

Apr. 20—A few years ago Secret Witness was practically out of reward money, hampering investigations and leaving families of crime victims without answers. But on Monday, that seemed like a distant memory as over 200 people, many in law enforcement themselves, attended a charity golf tournament aimed at providing funds for the anonymous tip line.

Organized by the Kern Law Enforcement Association and the Bakersfield 3 Charity, the Tee Fore Three Annual Golf Tournament took place nearly all day at Seven Oaks Country Club. With perfect weather and a light atmosphere, the event nevertheless served a serious purpose.

Last year, Kern County experienced a record-high 125 homicides and only around 40 percent are solved. More money designated to Secret Witness means more rewards can be offered for information.

"I've convicted people in homicides based on Secret Witness tips that got the ball rolling in cold cases," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, who assisted with the event. "I know it works and it's been around a long time and we're really happy for it."

The event kicked off National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which was established in 1981 to honor survivors and victims of crime. Normally, the DA's Office hosts a march, but that was called off this year and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just hope regardless of that, that all victims feel that they are not alone," Zimmer said. "We'll be there for them today, tomorrow and always. This (golf tournament) is just one way to let people know they care about victims."

In 2018, Secret Witness had only $1,640 in the bank. The program's resources began to dwindle when RJ's Bar and Grill, which had hosted an annual golf tournament to raise money for the program, changed ownership and stopped the fundraiser.

However, the mothers of three Kern County residents whose disappearances and murder were unsolved at the time successfully lobbied the Board of Supervisors to fund the program. The mothers, Di Byrne, Cheryl Holsonbake and Jane Parrent, have since joined forces to host their own tournament to ensure Secret Witness has ongoing funds to draw from.

"We would like for the next family that comes after us to have resources available," said Holsonbake. "We have talked to so many people who just need that one tip to come in."

Collectively known as The Bakersfield 3, James Kulstad, Micah Holsonbake and Baylee Despot all either disappeared or went missing around the same time in early 2018. Charges have only been brought against someone for the death of Holsonbake, whom the DA's Office says was kidnapped and murdered by Despot and her then-boyfriend Matthew Queen.

Despot is still missing while the case for Kulstad, who was shot in a drive-by shooting, remains unsolved.

For Kulstad's family, the golf tournament offered a bittersweet moment to reflect on the man's life.

Todd Hendrix, one of Kulstad's brothers, said James visited Seven Oaks several times a month and would have been slightly embarrassed at the attention he was receiving. Nevertheless, his girlfriend, Elise Cabral, added that when it comes to Secret Witness, anything helps.

"With all the budget cuts and COVID, hopefully this is a step in the right direction," she said.

Tournament organizers hoped to raise up to $50,000. But regardless of the amount, the event sent a powerful signal that Kern's community cares about crime victims.

"We just know how other families that don't have resources to put a reward out there feel," said Di Byrne, Kulstad's mother. "They just need that one more tool for hope. It's just something for law enforcement to get people to call into Secret Witness, and Secret Witness works."

You can reach Sam Morgen at 661-395-7415. You may also follow him on Twitter @smorgenTBC.