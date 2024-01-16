Fore! Morning fog leads to crash at golf course near casino in Fresno County, CHP says

Here’s a daily reminder from the California Highway Patrol this foggy season: slow down.

The CHP issued a playful reminder, along with some photographs, on its social media Monday following an incident that ended with a car on the eighth hole of Eagle Springs Golf Club in Friant, about 20 minutes north of Fresno and adjacent to Table Mountain Casino.

According to the CHP, there was heavy morning fog and the driver was traveling too fast to see the stop sign at Sky Harbour Road and Millerton Road.

“Thankfully,” the CHP said, “the intersection was clear of traffic.”

The driver launched the car about 40 feet, the CHP said, and suffered minor injuries.

The National Weather Service is predicting another round dense fog early Wednesday morning. Visibility could be less than a quarter-mile. The CHP says to avoid driving in those conditions.

If you must drive, be sure to wear seat belts and reduce your speed. Also, turn on low-beam headlights and roll down your windows to listen for approaching traffic.

Early morning fog caused a crash at Eagle Springs Golf Club off Sky Harbor Road in Fresno.