Fore River Bridge opening planned for Thursday morning: Here are the details

The Fore River Bridge is scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. for an outbound vessel.

The exact time of bridge openings is subject to weather and other conditions. Openings occur every few days, usually with little notice. The bridge also makes unannounced openings for outbound tankers, barges and other vessels.

When was the Fore River Bridge built?

In 1936, a drawbridge was built to replace an older swing bridge constructed at the turn of the 20th century. The art deco drawbridge was demolished in 2004 after it was determined to be unsafe. The state Department of Transportation designed and built a new bridge between 2006 and 2018. In the meantime, a temporary vertical lift bridge was put in place over the Weymouth Fore River in 2002. The new Fore River Bridge opened to traffic in September 2017 and was completed in 2018 at a cost of $269 million.

What does the Fore River Bridge connect?

The Fore River Bridge carries Route 3A across the Weymouth Fore River, connecting Quincy to Weymouth. Its total length is 2,216 feet. The bridge is 78 feet wide and 43½ feet tall at the center.

Does the Fore River Bridge open on weekends?

Yes, the Fore River Bridge will open for passing ships on weekends as well as weekdays.

How long does the Fore Rive Bridge take to open and close?

The Fore River Bridge takes 2½ minutes to open and close, though experienced drivers know it can take considerably longer for ships to clear the area before road traffic can get rolling again.

Is there an alternative route?

The most likely alternative passes through Weymouth Landing, according to the Department of Transportation.

For traffic heading east:

From Southern Artery, turn left onto Quincy Avenue

Turn left onto Commercial Street

Turn left to stay on Commercial Street

Turn left on North Street

At the traffic circle, go straight to continue on North Street

Turn right to continue on Route 3A (Bridge Street)

For traffic heading west:

From Route 3A westbound, turn left onto North Street

At the traffic circle, take the second exit to continue on North Street

Turn right onto Commercial Street

Turn right to stay on Commercial Street

Turn right on Quincy Avenue

Turn right on Southern Artery

Proceed straight at the intersection with Washington Street to continue on Route 3A

Where are the longest bridges?

The Tobin Bridge connecting Boston and Chelsea via Route 1 spans the Mystic River. At more than 2 miles, it is the longest bridge in New England.

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway crosses Lake Pontchartrain in southeastern Louisiana. It consists of two parallel bridges, the longer of which extends for almost 24 miles.

At 102.4 miles, the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge in China is the longest bridge in the world. Located in the Yangtze River Delta, a region characterized by rice paddies, canals, rivers and lakes, the bridge opened in 2011 and forms part of an important railway connection between Shanghai and Beijing, according to Wikipedia.

What is the Fore River known for? The shipyard

In 1883, Thomas A. Watson and Frank Wellington formed the Fore River Engine Co. near Weymouth Landing. The company became the Fore River shipyard.

The catchphrase "Kilroy was here" originated at the Fore River shipyard in the early 1940s when inspector James Kilroy, of Halifax, wrote it on ships and equipment he had inspected. At its busiest during World War II, the shipyard employed more than 50,000 people.

General Dynamics closed the shipyard in 1986.

Robert Harvey, 28, an ironworker, was killed in 2008 when a portion of the huge Goliath crane being disassembled at the former shipyard broke loose and crashed to the ground.

