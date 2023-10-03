FORECAST: Abundant sunshine to stick around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“The magic just keeps happening,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

The weather will be brilliant through the night and into tomorrow.

There will be steady temps in the 60s at night and up to the 80s by the afternoon.

It’s looking like nothing is really going to stop this streak and give us much rain.

However, there will be one major change coming our way this week.

“Brace for fall by the weekend,” Ahrens said.

A cold front will drop the temperatures dramatically by Sunday. There may even be some frost in the mountains.

