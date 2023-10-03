FORECAST: Abundant sunshine to stick around

To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • “The magic just keeps happening,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

  • The weather will be brilliant through the night and into tomorrow.

  • There will be steady temps in the 60s at night and up to the 80s by the afternoon.

  • It’s looking like nothing is really going to stop this streak and give us much rain.

  • However, there will be one major change coming our way this week.

  • “Brace for fall by the weekend,” Ahrens said.

  • A cold front will drop the temperatures dramatically by Sunday. There may even be some frost in the mountains.

