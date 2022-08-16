Forecast: Analysts Think Pyxis Tankers Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PXS) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Celebrations may be in order for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Pyxis Tankers are now predicting revenues of US$50m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$0.93 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$32m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.30 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Pyxis Tankers' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 70% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.0% a year over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 8.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Pyxis Tankers is expected to return to growth, it's also expected to grow revenues during a time when the wider industry is estimated to see revenue decline.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Pyxis Tankers.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential concerns with Pyxis Tankers, including a short cash runway. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other concerns we've identified .

