Forecast by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the occupiers will be hit with Burevii

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 14:47

Units of the Ukrainian rocket artillery continue to launch attacks on the occupiers using the Ukrainian 220 mm multiple-launch rocket system Burevii (Storm). The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine demonstrates the system in action.

Source: Official media outlet of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Armiia Inform

Details: The military claims that modern digital fire control and information exchange systems considerably cut the time between assuming the position and opening fire. Burevii also protects the Ukrainian troops with its armour.

Quote: "Thanks to this rocket system we can move in the main direction without leaving the vehicle, which was not possible before. We do not need radio stations to transfer data and exchange commands. We do not need to leave the vehicle, pull out a compass, use it for navigation since all this can be done in the cab."

