FORECAST: Brutally cold with temperatures barely reaching 40 degrees this afternoon

Brutally cold with temperatures barely reaching 40 degrees this afternoon

  • It was brutally cold this morning, and unfortunately, I won’t be warming up that much at all today.

  • A wind chill advisory has been put in place for the high country until noon due to wind chill values that will be well below zero in some spots.

  • The sunshine will only barely warm us up to 40 degrees this afternoon.

  • It will remain quite cold tonight, with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

  • However, we are expected to warm back up a touch, with highs returning to the mid to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

  • A weak disturbance will usher in some light rain early Friday morning, and while some sleet may mix in at times, nothing will accumulate to bring in any travel concerns.

  • This weekend, the biggest concern will be even colder weather, with highs barely reaching freezing in Charlotte on Saturday.

  • This won’t be as cold as what we experienced in December 2022, but it will still be very cold.

  • A big warming trend is expected to move next week, with possible temperatures in the 60s.

