FORECAST: Bundle up for some chilly nights

WSOCTV.com News Staff

  • Get ready for cold nights ahead.

  • Lows tonight will be around 30.

  • Winds will sustain in the mountains, which will make temps feel like they are in the teens.

  • Skies will remain clear until Friday when rain chances ramp up.

