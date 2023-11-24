Forecast calls for cold week ahead in Daytona Beach area, with lows in the mid-40s

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image of Gulf of Mexico and Florida, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The few cold fronts over the last few weeks have signaled that winter is coming — but none were as cold as the one expected next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Volusia and Flagler counties will see the temperatures hit the 40-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

“We have got a big area of high pressure that’s going to drop in from the continental United States,” said Robert Haley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. “It’s going to bring us some relatively cold and dry air.”

That, he added, will cause the overnight lows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to hit the mid- to upper-40s across Volusia County. Highs for those three days will be in the low to mid-60s.

Similar temperatures are expected for most of Flagler County, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

The cold mornings will start to warm up on Friday, with lows back into the 50s.

Will there be rain in Daytona Beach next week?

Rain chances will fluctuate throughout the weekend due to the current “messy pattern,” Haley said, adding that there's about a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.

Although the high pressure is likely to bring clear skies and dry air, there is a slight chance of rain expected for Monday night, before temperatures start to drop, Haley said.

Winds are not expected to exceed 10-15 mph.

Tide conditions are not likely to result in high enough surf for potential coastal flooding or other major concerns, Haley said.

There is, however, a small chance of strong currents, which beachgoers should keep in mind, he added.

As December begins, cold fronts will be more frequent in Florida. But just how cold they will be or if temperatures will be above or below normal this winter is still uncertain, Haley said.

The 2023 El Niño season is likely to make this upcoming winter “wetter” than usual, but there is no clear indication as to its effects on temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach weather forecast calls for cold week ahead