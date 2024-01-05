Forecast changes to more snow in some areas of Hudson Valley Saturday

A winter storm watch runs from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut. The watch includes Northern Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties, which could see up to 10 inches of snow over the course of the weekend storm.

Southern Westchester and New York City are expected to see only a light dusting, with snowfall totals potentially up to 2 inches.

There is a 50% chance of snow after 1 p.m., but the National Weather Service said the bulk of the storm will hit Saturday evening. The snow is expected to be heavy at times but could also turn to freezing rain.

Saturday's snowfall totals could be four to eight inches and wind gusts are expected to be around 9 to 13 mph, with some gusts as high as 23 mph. Saturday's forecasted high is 36 degrees with a low of 30 degrees.

The snow will continue into Sunday morning, with another chance of freezing rain in the early hours. The National Weather Service said the rain will turn into all snow by 10 a.m. and will continue steadily until around 6 p.m.

Sunday's snowfall totals are expected to be around one to three inches, with wind gusts around 8 to 10 mph. Sunday's high is 35 degrees with a low of 26 degrees.

Snow forecast for the northeast January 6 and 7.

The National Weather Service said that travel could be very difficult, especially on major highways, so commuters should plan to stay inside this weekend.

The added rain to the storm could make downed tree limbs and power lines likely. Minor coastal flooding could also be seen around the Sound Shore and other coastal areas.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: More snow added to weekend forecast in parts of Hudson Valley NY