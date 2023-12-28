FORECAST: Clear skies to allow for cooler temps

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s by Friday morning.

Highs will stay around 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday before warming up slightly heading into New Year’s Day.

The next chance for rain will be on New Year’s Day.

High temperatures will likely stay in the low-to-mid-50s heading into the first week of January.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:



