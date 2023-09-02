FORECAST: Cool mornings give way to sunny skies this weekend

  • Starting off a bit on the cool side out there this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

  • That cloud cover will burn off over the next several hours and will be getting mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

  • Daytime highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

  • Sunday will start off very similarly.

  • Mostly sunny skies daytime highs and low 90s.

  • Labor Day also looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 90s.

  • Things will really start revving up by Tuesday and Wednesday, with expected highs in the upper 90s.

  • There is a weak cold front that could bring in a slight chance for some showers towards Thursday and Friday, but as of right now, things look dry.

