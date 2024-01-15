Forecast: This could be the coldest week of the year in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday starts off chilly and cloudy as temperatures have settled into the 40s and 30s across the Carolinas. Winter weather in our mountain counties will be intermittent in nature through this afternoon and evening heading into Tuesday.

Ashe, Avery & Watauga County will be under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 AM on Tuesday as 1 to 5 inches of snow will be likely for some of our higher elevations. We can see more in the way of ice and rain as you track south toward the I-40 corridor.

Highs will be limited to the upper 40s near uptown while mountain counties stay locked in the 30s. Clouds and snow will limit higher elevation temperatures while areas south of uptown can reach the low to mid-50s throughout the day.

Snow, ice, & rain in our mountains will taper off tonight as low dip into the 30s for uptown and 20s for our mountains. The stationary front over the Tennessee border will leak south on Tuesday bringing rain chances south and east of Uptown and I-85 throughout the day.

Rain exits to the east rather quickly on Tuesday while temperatures rebound into the upper 40s one more time. Much colder conditions move in through mid-week with highs limited to the low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Bitter cold mornings will be a feature from Wednesday into the weekend. After another round of potential showers on Friday, we’ll be sunny and cold through the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens!

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. High: 49.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cold. Low: 35.

