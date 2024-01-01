New Year’s Forecast: When we could see snow

(WJW) – Happy New Year! The day starts with a wintry mix. Temperatures are above freezing, so we won’t see accumulations in most cases, just wet pavement.

By midday, the mix tapers to a few flurries and drizzle. Clouds remain and temperatures hold steady in the mid 30’s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and it’s our “pick” day for the 1st week of 2024.

A New Year brings new trends. Trending colder and adding more snow chances.

Looking ahead: We’re watching two potential snowmakers this week. A clipper Wednesday night and a deepening low Saturday night into Sunday. Still far out, so track and timing will be monitored during the week. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

