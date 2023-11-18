FORECAST: Early morning fog will lift to reveal sunny skies

  • Saturday starts out with heavy fog in the morning.

  • High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 70s under sunny skies.

  • No clouds will allow for a good amount of cooling overnight, so Sunday morning will start off significantly cooler.

  • Temperatures will rebound quite nicely by Sunday afternoon, making it back to the mid-60s.

  • Tuesday is still on track to be the next best chance at rain.

  • The region will start to see a little bit of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday and then intensify by late afternoon.

  • Widespread rain is expected throughout Tuesday eventually tapering off by Wednesday morning.

  • By Thanksgiving, drier conditions with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s or 60s.

