FORECAST: Early morning fog will lift to reveal sunny skies

Saturday starts out with heavy fog in the morning.

High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 70s under sunny skies.

No clouds will allow for a good amount of cooling overnight, so Sunday morning will start off significantly cooler.

Temperatures will rebound quite nicely by Sunday afternoon, making it back to the mid-60s.

Tuesday is still on track to be the next best chance at rain.

The region will start to see a little bit of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday and then intensify by late afternoon.

Widespread rain is expected throughout Tuesday eventually tapering off by Wednesday morning.

By Thanksgiving, drier conditions with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s or 60s.

