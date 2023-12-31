FORECAST: New Year’s Eve expected to be chilly and clear of clouds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few brisk and clear starts on the way throughout the weekend.

Starting with a few clouds but those will gradually clear revealing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s, with some in the upper 40s.

Additional snow is likely across the mountains throughout the first half of the day, but most of the accumulation will stay across the higher elevations.

Strong gusty winds will continue across the high elevations through much of the day bringing feels like the temperature is down to the teens and 20s.

Starting temperatures tomorrow for the city will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow night looks great, just chilly.

It does appear that Monday’s rain chances have phased out so the area will just be dealing with right around average temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Next best chance of rain will come with a system that moves in Wednesday night and will continue throughout Thursday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:



