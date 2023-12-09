FORECAST: Expect mild, mostly dry conditions ahead of Sunday rainmaker

Joe Puma,John Ahrens
  • This weekend’s weather will be interesting, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.

  • It will be cloudy and mild on Saturday before a powerful cold front sweeps through the Carolinas.

  • The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the area included in a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday.

  • This does not include the Charlotte metro. However, that could change.

  • The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

  • We are expected to get between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. The most rainfall will be west of our area.

  • Once this powerful cold front departs Sunday night, we’ll see a major drop in temperatures.

  • Highs will be near 70 degrees on Sunday.

  • On Monday, the high temperature will dip down to 50 degrees.

  • Temps will stay below average for much of next week.

