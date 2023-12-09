FORECAST: Expect mild, mostly dry conditions ahead of Sunday rainmaker

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

This weekend’s weather will be interesting, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.

It will be cloudy and mild on Saturday before a powerful cold front sweeps through the Carolinas.

The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the area included in a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday.

This does not include the Charlotte metro. However, that could change.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

We are expected to get between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. The most rainfall will be west of our area.

Once this powerful cold front departs Sunday night, we’ll see a major drop in temperatures.

Highs will be near 70 degrees on Sunday.

On Monday, the high temperature will dip down to 50 degrees.

Temps will stay below average for much of next week.

