FORECAST: Fantastic fall weekend ahead

“We just could not ask for better weather this weekend, friends!” said John Ahrens, Channel 9 meteorologist.

Saturday and Sunday will have clear skies with temps starting out in the 60s and ending in the 80s.

It will be fantastic for the opening of the Renaissance Festival and at the Panthers game.

That same weather will keep on rolling through the week.

There will be a chance of rain next Friday.

