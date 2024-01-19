The forecast was for flurries, but this day in 1998 was the snowiest ever in Cincinnati

Enquirer archive images from the snowstorm that hit Cincinnati in February 1998. The day of Feb. 4, 1998 holds the record for the most snowfall in a single day in Cincinnati.

The forecast was only for flurries. The angriest part of the storm was supposed to pass south of Cincinnati.

Then nearly a foot a snow fell on the city.

It was Feb. 4, 1998 and the 11.8 inches of snow that fell that day holds the record for the most snow in a single day and from a single storm in Cincinnati.

The Enquirer reported at the time that the city had been ambushed.

The whiteout swept through most of the eastern and southern states as well, causing havoc from here to the coasts.

Locally, two women died in Boone County when their vehicle slammed into another traveling in icy conditions on U.S. 42. Traffic deaths due to the storm were reported as far south as Florida.

In Scioto County, paramedics were trying to rush a pregnant woman to the hospital, but ended up pulling over and delivering the baby while the snow fell around them.

The night of Feb. 4, 600 people were stuck in cars on Interstate 40 near Knoxville.

Over the next two days, the snow kept piling up. By Feb. 6, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground, another record for snow depth in Cincinnati. The Great Blizzard of 1978 didn't even see as much snow with a total of just 11.3 inches.

Schools were closed, flights were delayed or canceled, but once the city got over its initial shock, it was all business. Some kids in Maineville rallied and made hundreds of dollars shoveling driveways. Two of them donated $200 to a sick neighbor.

By the weekend, the snow had started to melt away, and Cincinnati had survived another weird weather event.

Other Cincinnati weather records

While the 1998 storm holds the record for the most snow in a single day from a single storm, the most snowfall in a 24-hour period was set a few years earlier on Jan. 6 and 7, 1996. During that period, the city had 12.8 inches of snow.

Despite the 1998 event getting more snow in a single event, January of 1978 still holds many of the records in Cincinnati. That month, over 31 inches of snow fell. That winter season saw 53.9 inches of snow, more than any other season on record.

The National Weather Service also tracks consecutive days of snow cover. The longest period in Cincinnati history was 29 days between Jan. 11 and Feb. 8 in 1918.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: The story of the snowiest day ever in the city