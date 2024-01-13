Forecast for Friday Night Jan 12
Forecast for Friday Night Jan 12
TikTokers are reacting to Selena Gomez’s most recent social media break.
Black creators on TikTok open up about having their Blackness called into question.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
Only one living person has quarterbacked the Detroit Lions to a playoff victory: Erik Kramer. But he almost didn't live to tell about it.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day as the automaker announced price cuts in China and is idling production at Giga Berlin due to Red Sea-related supplier disruption.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
There's a reason nearly 3,000 shoppers give this sherpa-lined winter essential a top rating!
It's a dozen appliances in one, plus it can cook proteins and starches at the same time!
Up top we have Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo digging through the key stories from the week. Then, Kirsten Korosec and Haje Jan Kamps are aboard to bring us the latest from CES! Overmoon's recent fundraising and business progress were Mary Ann's choice for the week, showing that proptech is not dead yet!
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The plan forgave debts for those who borrowed $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!
The Realme 12 Pro+ is apparently the first in its price segment to offer a 3x periscope zoom camera, and with a larger sensor than the competition.
Whether it's Emily Blunt and John Krasinski or Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, celebrity conversations are fascinating to fans.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.