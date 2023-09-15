Forecast for Friday Night Sept 15
Forecast for Friday Night Sept 15
"I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," Barrymore said ahead of the Sept. 18. premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Republicans' impeachment gambit is a farce, but other developments are worrisome for President Biden.
"Oh my goodness you just cured one of my biggest fears."
Doctors discovered Howard's condition during a routine medical exam and immediately scheduled surgery.
The podcaster and TikTok star are giving audiences permission to be vulnerable, according to mental health experts.
Closing out NYFW, Runway of Dreams hosted its "A Fashion Revolution" show on Sept. 13 and highlighted over 70 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
Available on Amazon, this is said to be the best toner for dry skin. Its silky texture and unique formula make it transformative for dry skin.
From drapery to throws to candles, these room refreshers will charm you and your guests without hurting your wallet.
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
Snap up wildly popular earbuds for 60% off, a set of pillows for over 70% off and a whole lot more.
A long few days reading every major mobile company's sustainability reports makes for grim reading.
Cosmonauts Nikolai Chub and Oleg Kononenko along with O’Hara assumed their voyage in a Russian spacecraft, the Soyuz MS-24, from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Over three hours, the spacecraft will move through two orbits before reaching the ISS.
The Lakers continue to invest in their young core.
This week, Cherlynn gives us her on-the-ground thoughts from Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event.
Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this affordable retinol product: 'I finally got my confidence back.'