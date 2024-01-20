FORECAST: Frigid weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A plunge into polar temps will start tonight.

It will be 20 degrees on Saturday morning.

Highs should get into the low-to-mid-30s by the afternoon.

It will get even colder Sunday morning with a low of around 15 degrees.

There will be a gradual warmup next week with highs reaching into the 60s.

