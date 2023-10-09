FORECAST: Chance of rain increases late into the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Starting temperatures will be close to dew points, which could cause widespread frost.

  • While south of Interstate 40 will stay dry, on-and-off pockets of rain are likely for the mountains after 1 p.m.

  • The showers will taper off around 4 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

  • Winds will pick up again this afternoon, with gusts around 20 miles per hour.

  • Temperatures will remain below average as daytime highs make it to the low 70s.

  • Overnight lows will dip to the upper 40s so that it won’t be as chilly early tomorrow morning.

  • Highs will trend warmer for mid-week, with temperatures returning to the upper 70s.

  • The next best chance of rain will be on Friday as a cold front tracks eastward.

Tracking the Tropics :

The National Hurricane Center picked up a wave that will likely become a depression later this week.

Its direct path is still uncertain, but we will update once more details become available.

