FORECAST: Chance of rain increases late into the afternoon

Starting temperatures will be close to dew points, which could cause widespread frost.

While south of Interstate 40 will stay dry, on-and-off pockets of rain are likely for the mountains after 1 p.m.

The showers will taper off around 4 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Winds will pick up again this afternoon, with gusts around 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will remain below average as daytime highs make it to the low 70s.

Overnight lows will dip to the upper 40s so that it won’t be as chilly early tomorrow morning.

Highs will trend warmer for mid-week, with temperatures returning to the upper 70s.

The next best chance of rain will be on Friday as a cold front tracks eastward.

Tracking the Tropics :

The National Hurricane Center picked up a wave that will likely become a depression later this week.

Its direct path is still uncertain, but we will update once more details become available.

