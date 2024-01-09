FORECAST: Heavy rain could bring major flooding this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The steady rain has begun and will be getting heavier as we head toward midday.

The risk of ice continues in the mountains early this morning, but temperatures will warm enough to relieve that threat later this morning.

Our worst weather starts up late in the morning to midday out west and then rolls through the metro for the remainder of the afternoon.

Most of the metro sees about 2 to 3 inches of rain, with higher amounts west and lower amounts east.

The winds could gust over 40 mph. This could be even higher in the mountains.

The heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns, and the strong winds may bring down trees and power lines.

The last threat will be the damaging wind and tornado threat with a line of storms later this afternoon.

This line should move through quickly and exit our eastern counties by 7 p.m.

Winds remain gusty tonight, but we dry out other than some mountain snow.

REMEMBER: If a tree or part of a tree has fallen and is obstructing or completely blocking a road, call 911 immediately.

Really dangerous storm on the south side of this same system down in Florida. We may have a brief spin up threat here as well later this afternoon. Higher tornado risk is much farther into the deep south and to our east today. https://t.co/KkhFmfnMF2 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 9, 2024

