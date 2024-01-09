FORECAST: Heavy rain could bring major flooding this afternoon

STEP-BY-STEP FORECAST:

  • The steady rain has begun and will be getting heavier as we head toward midday.

  • The risk of ice continues in the mountains early this morning, but temperatures will warm enough to relieve that threat later this morning.

  • Our worst weather starts up late in the morning to midday out west and then rolls through the metro for the remainder of the afternoon.

  • Most of the metro sees about 2 to 3 inches of rain, with higher amounts west and lower amounts east.

  • The winds could gust over 40 mph. This could be even higher in the mountains.

  • The heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns, and the strong winds may bring down trees and power lines.

  • The last threat will be the damaging wind and tornado threat with a line of storms later this afternoon.

  • This line should move through quickly and exit our eastern counties by 7 p.m.

  • Winds remain gusty tonight, but we dry out other than some mountain snow.

REMEMBER: If a tree or part of a tree has fallen and is obstructing or completely blocking a road, call 911 immediately.

