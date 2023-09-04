FORECAST: Hot and sunny Labor Day ahead

WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We have a sunny and hot Labor Day ahead with highs in the lower 90s.

  • It’s not terribly humid, but the steam is increasing for the rest of the week.

  • We keep highs back in the mid-90s as we head back to work and school tomorrow and that continues through Thursday.

  • Storm chances go up a touch heading into the weekend.

  • No major storms are expected at the moment.

