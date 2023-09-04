FORECAST: Labor Day weekend is sunny and dry with low humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs will return to the upper 80s, and low 90s by Sunday afternoon.

Mostly sunny and dry skies through Thursday.

Humidity will stay manageable today, but that heat and humidity will build for the first half of the work week.

By Tuesday highs will be in the upper 90s with feels-like conditions in the upper 90s.

Heat returns in the middle of the week, and highs on Wednesday may reach 97 degrees.

The next best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday. A weak front will bring in slightly cooler air so that may trigger some showers.

Enjoy your Labor Day weekend!

