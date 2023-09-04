FORECAST: Labor Day weekend is sunny and dry with low humidity

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
0

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Highs will return to the upper 80s, and low 90s by Sunday afternoon.

  • Mostly sunny and dry skies through Thursday.

  • Humidity will stay manageable today, but that heat and humidity will build for the first half of the work week.

  • By Tuesday highs will be in the upper 90s with feels-like conditions in the upper 90s.

  • Heat returns in the middle of the week, and highs on Wednesday may reach 97 degrees.

  • The next best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday. A weak front will bring in slightly cooler air so that may trigger some showers.

Enjoy your Labor Day weekend!

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


Recommended Stories