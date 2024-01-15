FORECAST: Mountains get snow, block frigid air from getting to Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The Appalachian mountains are blocking the cold air from reaching Charlotte

Snow is falling in the mountains where there is a winter storm warning.

Expect the frigid temperatures to arrive Tuesday night.

The thermometer will be in the teens by the time you wake up Wednesday morning.

Get ready. Even colder temperatures are on the way later this week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:























