The forecast for NASA's retry of the Artemis 1 launch

STORY: NASA mission manager Mike Sarafin told media it was the right decision to postpone the launch originally planned for late August to Saturday.The agency was forced to postpone the launch of the SLS rocket and its uncrewed Orion astronaut capsule around the Moon and back to Earth after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground.The planned journey will mark the kickoff of NASA's highly vaunted moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo lunar missions of the 1960s and '70s.