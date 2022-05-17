Forecast: RI state budget surplus will be close to $1 billion this year

Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
·1 min read

Rhode Island's budget surplus just keeps getting bigger.

The latest estimates of state tax collections and spending show Rhode Island ending the fiscal year with an $877.5 million surplus, according to a new report from the Office of Management and Budget.

More: Will you get a tax break? RI budget forecast keeps improving

That new expected surplus, driven by a $387-million upgrade to expected state revenues collected in the year ending June 30, is larger than the $618-million year-end surplus projected last November.

State spending is forecast to end the year $75 million higher than budgeted, according to the third-quarter report from Budget Officer Joe Codega. The new expenses include $57 million in payments to settle four-year union contracts for state workers.

However, the report said that despite the new contract, the state is struggling to retain workers.

More: Highly paid Rhode Island judges among those receiving $3,000 'retention' bonuses

The state has averaged 13,483 full-time employees this year, down from 13,896 last year and 14,205 in 2020, the report said.

Rhode Island Medicaid spending is tracking $47 million below budget for the year, and the state contribution to Medicaid is $90 million under budget, driven in large part by increased federal matching payments enacted since the pandemic.

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI budget surplus forecast near $1 billion at end of fiscal year

