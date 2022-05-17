Forecast: RI state budget surplus will be close to $1 billion this year

Rhode Island's budget surplus just keeps getting bigger.

The latest estimates of state tax collections and spending show Rhode Island ending the fiscal year with an $877.5 million surplus, according to a new report from the Office of Management and Budget.

That new expected surplus, driven by a $387-million upgrade to expected state revenues collected in the year ending June 30, is larger than the $618-million year-end surplus projected last November.

State spending is forecast to end the year $75 million higher than budgeted, according to the third-quarter report from Budget Officer Joe Codega. The new expenses include $57 million in payments to settle four-year union contracts for state workers.

However, the report said that despite the new contract, the state is struggling to retain workers.

The state has averaged 13,483 full-time employees this year, down from 13,896 last year and 14,205 in 2020, the report said.

Rhode Island Medicaid spending is tracking $47 million below budget for the year, and the state contribution to Medicaid is $90 million under budget, driven in large part by increased federal matching payments enacted since the pandemic.

